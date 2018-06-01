Speech to Text for North Central finding success as a team

fifth semi-state appearance saturday in the last 12 years.... the lady t-birds take on hauser in the second semifinal game a1 p-m saturday at the 1a north daviess semi- state.... success is nothing knew for this north central program.... they played a couple in years in 2a because of the ihsaa success factor but for the most part they've been one of the better 1a schools in the state recently.... head coach erica arnold says her program has had success because its always been team first mentality! that's what we've created here. so many kids that worked hard here for a long time. you can tel in the way these girls buy in year after year. they come in knowing what we expect. wanting to make it as far as they can.