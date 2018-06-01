Clear

TH Rex win home opener

Rex improve to 2-0

win, the terre haute rex tonight were hoping to open their home portion of their summer schedule with a victory... the rex home opener was against the same lafayette team they beat wednesday... great to see justin jenkins back for another season with the rex....the former terre haute south opens the first with a double..... the rex would load the bases in the first .....austin weiler drops a single in left to scores jenkins....rex up one-nothing... former terre haute north star zach milam takes away a lafayette hit with a tremendous play at third for the rex.... former rockville star dalton laney got the start on the mound for the rex.....the current sycamore looked good, throwing four innings of shutout baseball... the rex win their home opener in thrilling fashion 4-3 in ten innings on a walk-off two- run homer from austin why- ler..... [500]2018 boys mcmillan award winner-vo welcome back.... the annual mcmillan award was handed
