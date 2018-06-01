Speech to Text for Erin Friedrich wins 2018 girls McMillan award

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

this marks the fifth straight year a lady braves has won the girls mcmillan award .... the senior played soccer and tennis at terre haute south, with tennis being her big sport.... on the court, she was a member of three state finals teams at south and three conference indiana chamionships..... she had more than 80 wins during her career ....that's impressive considering she played one singles the last two years... three times she earned all conference and she earned all-state in 2017..... erin, who will be playing college tennis at depauw was humbled to be named this years girls mcmillan award winner.... pretty cool. was not expecting it at all. i'm just really excited to have the opportunity and honor of getting this award .... tonight a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. cloudy,