Speech to Text for De'Avion Washington named 2018 Boys McMillan winner

today, this is the most prestigious individual honor handed out to a vigo county athlete... terre haute south senior de'avion washington was named this years boys mcmillan award winner .... dee was a four-year letter winner in basketball that was named to this years indiana all-star team .... the future indiana state sycamore finished as south's second all-time leading scorer with 1,648 career points... he guided the braves to two sectional titles and a pair of elite eight appearance in class 4a.... he was selected to the top 100 under armour camp in philadelphia .... washington was thrilled to be the latest from his family to win the mcmillan award! being up there with my cousins maynard and david. just followed in their footsteps. they taught me the right way to lead and performance in bright lights and all that stuff. the 2018 girls mcmillan award winner was erin friedrich....