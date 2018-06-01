Clear

First Friday coming up

Posted: Thu May 31 19:20:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 19:20:43 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it's the first friday of the month! that means downtown will be busy. this month's theme is "get fit." families can learn about living healthy lifestyles, while having some fun. there will be a bike cruise and a foam run. that's in addition to art and food offered "every" first friday. it all happens from 5 until 9 tomorrow evening. we've linked you to all of the information for the event at w-t-h-i t-v dot com! now to the weather department... what
