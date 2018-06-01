Clear

Brain Power DIsplay

Posted: Thu May 31 19:19:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 19:19:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Brain Power DIsplay

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

group in the wabash valley has brain sculptures.. tonight the "national alliance of mental illness" hosted what's called "brain power". the event was an oppurtunity to talk mental illness. they try to educate the community on what it really is. it's part of a speaker series to help people with mental illnesses, or anyone who needs it. [c2]brain power display-sot vo when you see people with a mental illness and you just see their behaviors you don't see what their brain is doing to themselves. the speaker series is every first thursday of the month. its hosted at memorial united methodist from 6:30 to 7:30 pm. you can get moving in downtown terre haute tomorrow.
