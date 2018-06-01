Speech to Text for Thursday night school board meeting

how people are reacting. patrece.. we heard from doctor danny tanoos's hopeful replacement tonight. people also learned what was on the table for that next possible superintendent. but -- not everyone is on board. search team member terry mcdaniel presented the contract during thursday's hearing. he feels it's a good option for vigo county. "we want what everyone in vigo county wants. a great superintendent to lead our schools and keep them at the level they are and exceed that" the proposed contract is for doctor robert haworth. the board previously announced him as the next vigo county school superintendent. under the contract haworth would receive a base salary of one hundred seventy three thousand dollars. the pay is more than what previous superintendent dr. danny tanoos received. however, haworth will receive more pay with less benefits. "it's a very fair package as well because when you look at vigo county, vigo county has almost fifteen thousand students. it's one of the ten largest corporations in the state of indiana." several folks showed up to thursday's hearing.. but they were not allowed to have a dialogue with the board. some were angry with the proposal. as they feel it's not fair to teachers.. "teachers are on the front lines. they're the ones that are working with our kids. i understand that our superintendent has a lot of duties that he needs to perform, or she needs to perform. but our teachers have a lot of responsibility as well." dr. haworth says he's grateful to be a part of this community .. and he hopes for a good outcome when the board makes a final decision.. "to come in and be a part of that and see how it grows is just a tremendous honor." the board will meet on june 11 to make a final vote.. reporting live in terre haute.. i'm kylee stewart .. news 10.