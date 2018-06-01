Statement from Dr. Tanoos and Dr. Haworth

Still a chance of scattered thundershowers

Feels Like: 72°

Hi: 80° Lo: 67°

Feels Like: 72°

Hi: 89° Lo: 59°

Feels Like: 69°

Hi: 78° Lo: 66°

Few Clouds

Feels Like: 72°

Hi: 87° Lo: 57°

Feels Like: 67°

Hi: 85° Lo: 59°

Feels Like: 68°

Hi: 81° Lo: 66°

Feels Like: 72°

Hi: 90° Lo: 59°

Most Popular Stories