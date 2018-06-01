Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Clear
Home
News
Local News
Crime
Education
Health
Indiana
Illinois
Southern Indiana
US & World
Video
Bicentennial
Campaign 2018
Weather
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Fish and Game Forecast
Hey Kevin!
Interactive Radar
Maps & Radars
Tower Cams
Weather Blog
Sports
College
High School
Indiana State
Rick's Rallies
Features
Off the Beaten Path
Community Calendar
Community Spotlight
Contests
Fork Favorites
Fork In The Road
Golden Apple
Healthy Living
Job Watch 10
Make a Difference
Pros That Know
Pump Watch
Report It
Watch
CBS News Livestream
Eye On Terre Haute
Morning & Midday Interviews
Pet Saver
Pledge of Allegiance
Prime Real Estate
Television Schedule
About Us
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
News Team
Text Alerts
Statement from Dr. Tanoos and Dr. Haworth
Statement from Dr. Tanoos and Dr. Haworth
Posted: Thu May 31 18:21:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 18:21:59 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Robinson
Clear
68°
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Zionsville
Overcast
67°
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Casey
Few Clouds
69°
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72°
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Still a chance of scattered thundershowers
Planner
Temps
Radar
Most Popular Stories
Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge
Sears releases closure list, did Terre Haute's store make the cut?
Father sues Indiana child services over son’s death
Meadows Shopping Center booming with new business
Storms bring strong winds and power outages
New Terre Haute store to donate extra items to charity
Parents save young kids at Turkey Run, urge more parent supervision
Building collapse in Parke County forces road closures
U.S. Census says Brazil is the poorest town in the state, the mayor disagrees
'I'm ready for it' Sullivan County graduates headed to the military, community organize special send-off
Latest Video
North Central finding success as a team
TH Rex win home opener
Erin Friedrich wins 2018 girls McMillan award
De'Avion Washington named 2018 Boys McMillan winner
Storms are still out there, but how strong will they be?
First Friday coming up
Brain Power DIsplay
Thursday night school board meeting
Severe weather damage in the Wabash Valley
Statement from Dr. Tanoos and Dr. Haworth
In Case You Missed It
Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Law: Handgun Carry
Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Laws: Possession and Purchase
West Vigo teen promotes education, inclusion after homophobic slur etched in locker
Local dog breeder makes "Horrible Hundred" list
Terre Haute Police looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald
4 Indiana locations make "Horrible Hundred" list
Aviation meets art in Sullivan County
National Foster Care Month: A Teen's Success Story
"...everything is being done in the community to keep them safe." Local sheriff's office reacts to Texas school shooting
Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters