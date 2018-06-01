Speech to Text for Bike Share Program at ISU

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a difficult task. especially when it comes to reducing your carbon foot print. but one group in terre haute is doing what it can to make a difference. one bike ride at a time. news 10s garrett brown is live from i-s-u. he joins us now with more. rondrell patrece there's a good chance you have come across one of these orange bikes around terre haute. its called a spin bike and its part of isu's new bike share program. not only is it an easier way to get around the area. but also make an environmental difference. just over a month ago indiana state university's institute for community sustainability started a new program. its one that plays close to the office's hope for a better environment. "our mission basically is to provide education to both community members and students on how to live more sustainably. and that means everything from reducing the carbon footprint which is what the spin bikes do." the spin bike program allows anyone to rent a bike to get around where they need to go. all the bikes are self- locking with gps so you don't have to return it to where you found it. currently the university has over one hundred and twenty of these bikes for people to use around town. "and in need to get to the arena or something im able to take one of the bikes across and it only takes me three or four minutes to get across instead of like ten or fifteen whenever i walk." "using a spin bike is easy, all you need is a cell phone and a credit card. first step is downloading the app so you can locate bikes in your area. then once you put money in to your account you can scan that bikes qr code. then after that your off to the races, you can ride your bike where ever you want." "these bikes will bring more awareness for our environment. more connection to the people that are on our campus so we can be more open." since it began the program has prevented over five thousand pounds of co2 from being pumped into the air and helped burn over three hundred thousand calories. the office of sustainability just hopes everyone will take advantage of these new bikes. "i would love for students to get out downtown. use these bikes to go interview for jobs. just getting people mixed in throughout the community without burning fossil fuels, that's huge." if you would like to test out one of these bikes we'll have the link to the spin app on our website at wthitv.com. now im going to go give this bike a test ride as well. reporting live from indiana state university. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you. vigo county athletes received a prestigious award. find