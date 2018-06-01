Clear

Faces of the Civil War

Faces of the Civil War

Posted: Thu May 31 15:26:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 15:26:29 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Faces of the Civil War

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

at the clinton public library. the exhibit is bringing the stories of those whose lives were affected by the civil war. the focus.. stories of regular people right here in indiana. it's an exhibit that even children can enjoy. we have objects on these posters that they can reach out and touch. those posters simulate memorabila of the soldiers from the area. you can visit this exhibit at the clinton public library. it'll run until july 11th. the world renowned "budweiser clydesdales"
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Robinson
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Zionsville
Overcast
67° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Casey
Few Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Still a chance of scattered thundershowers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It