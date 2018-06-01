Speech to Text for Knox County Storm Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the damage it caused remains. news 10 has been checking out places all over the wabash valley. bureau chief gary brian is in southern, indiana. that's where folks are "still" feeling the impact of mother nature. you know all week people have been asking me when are we going to get some rain. well today they got it. have been asking me when are we going to get some rain. well today they got it. but judging by the aftermath, this is not what folks had in mind. the storm rolled through just after lunch today. reports came in of winds reaching anywhere between 40 to 60 miles per hour. i've talked with officals with knox and daviess county. they both say the same thing: downed trees and power lines. currently duke energy is reporting around 300 homes without power. that includes here on first street in vincennes. witnesses tell me a large gust of wind came through the area. that's when a tree came down on the power lines which snapped the transformer completely off of the pole. folks in the area say duke energy expects the transformer to be fixed this evening. reporting live in vincennes, gary brian, back to you. we continue our severe weather team coverage over in crawford