Speech to Text for Off the Beaten Path: Racing Fire

but "this month" .. news 10's.. "ross rowling".. found "1"-local sprint car driver.. who's overcome more than most.. just to keep his car "on the track". he goes "to jasonville".. where we step "off the beaten path". ///////// racing sprint cars comes with it's fair share of ups and downs. "the way that it knocks you down but then you get right back up the ups....an incredible high... and the winning feeling is something that just can't even be touched by anything else." but here at the morin homestead in jasonville... "i mean i love the speed, i love the competition." the downs go pretty deep too. "leading up to that point i had a win and four top fives right in a row." brandon morin has been taking to the track competitively since he was five years old. "i missed half of potentially the best season of my life." when suddenly last summer, it all went up in smoke. "walked outside and there was just a big old ball of flame." a suspected electrical fire took everything in the morin's family shop. "yeah it set us back big time, we took the rest of the year off, i mean we had too, there wasn't no coming back last year." down sure....but not out. "the fire happened on july 7th, we started clean up on july 8th." with help from friends around the community ... the morin's got back to work on the shop, and the car. "just because we had a major setback it just makes it to where i want to go so much harder now." in less than a year brandon's sprint car is back on track... "we've been running a lot of really good race cars lately and we've been having some decent finishes so i'm happy but i want to be farther. " with childhood hopes in the rearview mirror. "i don't have dreams of making it to nascar or indy car at this point in my life, that kind of passed, but i'd love to just make a living driving sprint cars." morin's got a new perspective... "it's all about having fun, i want my family there i want everybody to have fun and that's all it's about." and that's not going to take a backseat, to anybody. in jasonville with chief photojournalist mike latta, ross rowling news 10. /////// to catch "brandon morin" in action.. he'll be at the paragon, indiana speedway on saturday. "if" you know of a person.. wit an