Speech to Text for Reading Camp

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"f super heroes". "elementary students".. from south vermillion.. kicked-off their summer break "with fun and education". more than "120"-kids.. kindergarten through the 5th grade.. have made "central elementary" their headquarters for "4"-days. "games", "crafts", and of course.. "reading".. is all par of the camp curriculum. ////// /////// "typically teachers spend 4-6 weeks of the beginning of the school year catching up and reviewing last year's material. so, if students will do just a little bit of reading over the summer, that really helps with that summer slide. ////////// this is the 1st year "for the reading camp". it was made possible through a "25"-thousand- dollar grant "from duke energy" storm team-"10" .. "on alert"