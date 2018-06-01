Speech to Text for Marshall, Indiana building collapse

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

vacant building in parke county.. "collapses". take a look at this! this morning.. bricks from this building.. located at the corner of main street and state road-"236" "in marshall, indiana" began to crumble. "new 10" spoke "with the town board president". "he says".. the building has caused concerns "for months". "the property owner" and 'city leaders" are working on a solution. folks are asked "to avoid the area". [b17]reading camp-vo "a reading camp" .. created