Will the local Sears close?

Will the local Sears close?

Posted: Thu May 31 15:11:30 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 15:11:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

.. released "from sears holdings headquarters" this afternoon. "15"-k-mart stores and "48"-sears stores will soon close. "the sears store" located at "honey creek mall".. is "no on that list of closures. "the announcement" .. came afte the company reportedly lost "424"-million- dollars. "liquidation sales" will begin in a couple weeks. "closures" are set to begin "i early september". "a large portion" of a
