Speech to Text for Danny Tanoos' last day

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

superintendent of vigo county schools". news 10's.. "jon swaner".. caught-up "with doctor tanoos".. as the 20-17 20-18 school year comes to a close. /////// dr. tanoos spent part of his last school day as superintendent introducing the man likely to be his successor to the central office staff. dr. tanoos said he only met dr. robert haworth last week, but he can already tell they have a lot in common. tanoos also spent part of his day seeing students he's mentored over the years. he reflected on things you don't normally hear a superintendent talk about.... he's been to students weddings, their funerals... he's even visited students and former students in jail. at the end of the day, tanoos says every decision he's made as superintendent focused on what was best for students. "in my career, the students have always been number one. and that's besides everything else.. buildings and all those other types of things.. athletics. those things are important, but nothing is more important than that student in the classroom and their well being." dr. tanoos will still be at central office for the remainder of 2018. he'll assist dr. haworth in the transition process at haworth's request. he'll also oversee the school resource officers. once he's retired from the school corporation, tanoos says he may look into doing something else... what that something is, he's not sure. back to you. ///////