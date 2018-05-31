Speech to Text for Merom Bluff Chautauqua

chautauqua in merom, indiana. friday - sunday chautauqua schedule friday 12:00pm-festival opens 12:00pm-games, bouncy's and train rides 1:00pm-merom library and the carnegie legacy 4:00pm to dark-wabash valley herpetological society 4:00pm- 5:00pm-raptor show on the bluff stage 4:00pm-11:00pm- beer garden hours 4:30pm- register for the baby contest 5:00pm -pork chop and chicken dinners served 5:30pm- baby contest 6:00pm- basketball contest-$5.00 entry fee this includes 3 point shooting, free throw and 8 foot slam dunk 7:00pm-31st annual little miss chautauqua bluff stage 8:00pm-10:30pm haywire band 10:00pm-lantern release on bluff saturday 7:00am-10:00am- breakfa st served in the cook shack 9:00am-5:00pm-book fair 10:00am-parade line up 10:00am-3:00pm-chautau qua cruise-in 11:00am-parade 11:00am to dark-wabash valley herpetological society 12:00pm-euchre tournament signup at the community building