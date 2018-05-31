Thursday Afternoon Forecast

Clear

Posted: Thu May 31 10:35:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 10:35:54 PDT 2018
showers and storms. they could become strong. another round of heavy rain may roll through overnight. lows tonight at 68. unsettled weather again on friday, only a slight chance for showers. high on friday at 87. sunny on saturday, high at 85.
Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

