Speech to Text for Most memorable moments for Vigo County schools

school for vigo county students. as they close the chapter for one year... the school is already looking ahead to the next. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain how. ///////// while some seniors here at terre haute south will be saying goodbye after 12 years in the district... supt. danny tanoos will be parting ways after 20 years. i reached out to him for an interview -- but the school said he was not available. as we look back -- this school year was filled with a list of accomplishment s. the school initiated plans to re-model the "3" high schools. the graduation rate topped the state average! then -- the community awarded "2" vigo county teacher with golden apples! some students placed in an international racing competition... while others were recognized by the state for their academics. the year was also filled with some lows. students at terre haute south high school un- expectedly lost one of their classmates. "william garrett sands" was killed at a house party in march. sunday's gradution will surely reflect the highs and the lows. in our next half hour -- we will break down what's happening tonight with the new superintdent. live -- kt news 10. in illinois, teachers salaries could increase thanks