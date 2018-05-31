Clear

Say goodbye, May. We'll get a brief break in the rain for a good part of our Thursday

Thursday: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid. Chance of rain later in the day. High: 90° Thursday night: Scattered evening thundershowers possible. Warm & muggy. Low: 68°

Posted: Thu May 31 03:32:28 PDT 2018
Updated: Thu May 31 03:33:57 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Zionsville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 77°
Rockville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Casey
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 78°
Marshall
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
