Speech to Text for Apple House and Dry Weather

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

many of you said it felt like we skipped through spring. local businesses are feeling the recent impact of mother nature. storm team 10s chris piper explains how. its been a tough season for gardeners. with a long winter, then an early summer, conditions have been hard to work with. "we basically went from late winter to early summer, in about a two week period" tom cummins is co-owner of the apple house. between their two locations, he says keeping everything green has been a challenge. "when you get these kind of temperatures, everything gets more difficult to take care of, and plant integrity is a big thing for us. ya know, so we've got people on hoses almost all day long." cummins says this season has been abnormal, seeing conditions like what we usually see in late summer. "we need the rain. ya know, you got a lot of lawns that look like august lawns, and it's not even june." so when it comes to the business, cummins says the best way to combat the current conditions... lots of water. "we try not to water during the day in the greenhouses because of safety concerns, but every once in a while, we just have to do it." alberto brought some rain to the area wednesday. which cummins says is very welcomed. "obviously today we're getting a nice soaking rain." but, it's just a start to get things green again. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. now to the weather