Speech to Text for New exhibit to Children's Museum

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coming to the terre haute children's museum. crews are putting in a new ropes challenge course and zipline. the museum is closed right now as work happens. but -- we got to go inside today to check out what's happening. they're working on laying things out for installation. the children's museum has "this" rendering of what it'll look like when it's complete. the course should open june 19th for your family to enjoy. there's an extra cost for the course. we've linked you to that information at w-t-h-i t-v dot com.