Sullivan County Military Sendoff

good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. fresh off the graduation stage -- students in sullivan county are now preparing for the next step of their lives. news 10s alia blackburn joins us now in our studio... she has more on how the community is celebrating a special group of graduates. some students are preparing for college ... others -- are preparing for the work force.... and this group that you're about to see -- is preparing to fight for our country. flags outside -- number the steps... to a new chapter... nats "logan mcckiney!!! joining the united states coast guard!!!!" "i'm excited for it and i can't wait for the experiences to come." logan mcckiney has been waiting for this moment... now a high school graduate -- he's been preparing to join the u-s- coast guard. "i've lost 60 pounds since after football season and i'm continuing to lose weight." that's just a glimpse of the commitment -- recognized by their community. "we decided, a group of parents, we just decided to get together and throw this for these boys who have never had anything for this...." with help from area parents -- and veterans... they're giving these 10 graduates a special send-off. that's because -- very soon -- they'll all be headed to start life in the military. "i remember when i was joining, i was scared and nervous, but excited..." it brings back memories for kevin arnett -- who also joined the military after high school... he served in both the navy and the air force. "these kids are stepping into the unknown... they don't know what's on the other side of that door and that's boot camp and active duty ... and it's going to change their lives, they just don't know it yet." nats "keep them safe, provide them with a special blessing for their willingness to put their lives ahead of ours..." making the jump from students -- to servicemen... "there's really no words... it's came fast, but i'm ready for it..." organizers told me this is the first time they've held this event. they hope to have it every year for graduates headed to the military. back to you.