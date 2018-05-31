Speech to Text for May 30th Rick's Rallies

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

run left fielder frankie long takes away a hit with a nice sliding grab .....nice hustle and stretch by the lady warrior to make the play... north daviess second baseman aundreya corwin getting dirty to get the out.....the lady cougar with the sweet diving catch ..... whisker keller turned in one of the best defensive plays of her career to win sectionals for north vermillion last week ....she recorded the final two outs in the sectional title game on this unassisted double play... northview's addy thompson made one of the best catches i've seen all year in center field..... wow, thompson is just able to get her glove out to bring in the liner..... that does it for this weeks edition of rick's rallies...keep hustling and making the plays because you never know when the camera will