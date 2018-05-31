Speech to Text for TH South baseball ready for regional

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

teams that will be playing in regionals saturday, including terre haute south.... the braves will be making their first regional appearance since 2011, which was the last time the program won a regional championship.... south faces pendleton heights in the second semifinal saturday at decatur central.... the braves haven't faced any of the teams this year in their regional in pendleton heights, roncalli or cathedral.... long time south head coach kyle kraemer is hoping his experienced ballclub can adjust quickly to the play at that level! you just show up and play. not ever having seen the opponent you're going to face. all about making in game adjustments. whether it be pitching or hitting. you have to adjust to whatever they throw at you. time now for rick's rallies... turkey