Speech to Text for North Daviess wins softball regional

semi-state, but mother nature did all she could to try and get in the way... north daviess took on wood memorial in the regional championship ... this game was scheduled to start at 7 pm....rain forced the game to start close to 10 pm... when they finally got going....how about the defense turned in by north daviess... libby knepp starts the sweet six-four-three double play.... hunter bee--ler would get north daviess on the scoreboard with a big two-run double to left center.... the senior wasn't done ....later she drives in another run with a base-hit...... only fitting bee--ler gets the final out of the game, she fields the ball off the mound and throws to first... north daviess beats wood memorial five-nothing in a game that ended at midnight ..... the lady cougars win their first regional title since 2015.... the seniors now were freshman back then and they've been waiting for this moment for three years! [e4]north daviess regional champs-sot freshman year it was really upsetting at semi-state. now we're coming back to finish it. they have unfinished business. they made it to semi- state this senior classes freshman year. we didn't fair well that day. they've had that taste in their mouth for four years now and their ready to get it done. the wabash valley has six high school baseball