Speech to Text for Meadows Shopping Center attracting new business

of them is the meadows shopping center just off ohio street. in years past.. it's only housed a few stores and resturants. thanks to new ownership... the meadows is starting to create a new image for itself. news 10s garrett brown is live at the meadows. he has more on these changes. since the nineteen sixty's the place has been a community staple. over time you could see its business begin to dwindle. but now with some new business and some big ideas the meadows is putting its self back on the map. vickie french walks around three miles a day at the meadows shopping center. the path stays the same but she says the environment has improved quite a bit. "well it was sad because its such a nice facility and when all the stores went out it was just sad but now its beginning to bloom up here." the biggest factor of this was the meadows went under new management. within the six months of their ownership they have been focusing on drawing in new business. now they have filled almost every vacant spot on the first floor with new small businesses. "most of these are mom and pop variety so you have the opportunity to come in and shop at the meadows chances are you are going to shake the hand of the person who owns the business and i think that's what's going to make it the most successful." but their vision for the center hasn't stopped there. they are still seeking changes to one of their biggest facilities. it used to be known as the meadows movie theater. right now it is just a large concrete room with a slope. but the owners see great potential for this space. anything ranging from a sports bar or a center for kids activities. "it has great opportunity for that and that's what we're looking to do so we can add one more piece to the meadows at the east side." overall the meadows has improved for the better. becoming a home for new upcoming businesses and restaurants. as well as showing potential for future growth. "that they are all able to stay here and keep going and going and going maybe building on. maybe getting new stores, maybe even out in the parking lot they could build something new and new stores coming in." now the meadows shopping center is still seeking ideas for future business. they also have plenty of space available in its lower level for those interested. we will have that information on our website at wthitv.com. reporting live from the meadows shopping center. im news 10s garrett brown back to you.