Speech to Text for U.S. Census says Brazil is the poorest town in the state, the mayor disagrees

the u-s census bureau conducted this study. the most recent survey available is from 20-16. news 10's abby kirk is live in the city of brazil. she joins us to tell us more about what she learned.... there has been much discussion about this survey circulating on social media. it's made national media outlets ..."brazil" is the poorest town in the state of indiana. "it's somewhat dissappointing when you see something like that come up." that was mayor, brian wyndham's initial thought when he heard "his" city was named the "poorest town in the state of indiana. "the question is are the numbers accurate." recent "buzz" is circulating on the web ... that's after publishers released a study that listed the poorest towns in every state. "brazil"----made the list....with the lowest median household income of "any" town in "indiana." ....just under 30-thousand dollars. "are you going to base this community over 172 census surveys that were sent out over a 5 year period." the study comes from the "american community survey." the most recent estimates come from the years 20-12 to 20-16. wyndham says this data is outdated.... "they're very proud of their community and accomplishment s that have gone on in the last 5 years." he says if you take a look around the community...the investments speak for themselves. the data from the a-c-s survey is from "170" households. so -- only "2 to 10" percent of brazil's population of "8,000"....responded .... "i wasn't surprised." chris gregg is the minister youth pastor of the first christian church in brazil, indiana. "we see them everyday." he works first-hand with people living in poverty. "its not that they are a number, a file, or a case. we engage in relationship." he says there's something the study doesn't show -- a caring community. "we are kind of the perfect storm of low tax rate, good education, low housing, a lot of ability to help people in need. that people would want to come into a small town where you matter and people care about you." there is much more information to this story. we will have more details on our website on w-t-h-i tv dot com. live in brazil, indiana, abby kirk, news 10. back to you.