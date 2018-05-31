Speech to Text for Make a Difference: The love of baseball

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

"bureau chief".. "gary brian" .. reveals "may's stand-out"! /////////// pkg "on behalf of wthi and williams brothers pharmacy, i'd like to present you with this month's make a difference award." "oh wow, thank you. that's awesome" it may not seem like much. but surrounded by cornfields, this ball field helps bring the community of oblong together. "not a lot goes on. pretty small town, everybody knows everybody. really was a pretty big baseball town when i was younger. we had a really great junior little league. so you know grew up with a bunch of good friends playing baseball." the lessons he learned on the diamond helped mold zander laino. giving him a sense of community and teamwork. so it may not be surprising to hear what he's accomplished. "when i was in seventh grade, i was sitting with my mom and we were watching tv and the news came on. we saw about all the tragedy and tornadoes that hit joplin missouri that year." the devastation struck a chord with zander. he knew what he needed to do. "we got to talking and we were like 'you know let's help them out, let's send them some money.' we just planned this home run derby in a week or so. you know i always loved baseball. we like helping people." so on this small ball field the community was brought together to help joplin. but zander's home run derby continued. raising nearly $20,000 over seven years. some years the money went to help local kids get sports equipment. but a few times, that money went to something a little more important. "there was a girl, i think she was in seventh grade. my sister played softball with her. i knew her kind of personally. and she had been diagnosed with cancer. well here we go let's help her." three years zander and his derby raised thousands of dollars for three different kids with ties to the community. "when you get talking about medical bills and everything, two thousand dollars isn't really going to take you that far. but it's just the community backing that's really important there." using his love of baseball and this town, to make a difference in his community. in oblong with photojournalis t john timm, gary brian news 10. /////////// you-at-home "play a huge role" in selecting our monthly "make a difference stand-outs"! nominate someone today! go "to wthitv-dot-com" and fill-out a nomination form! ///// "news 10 first at 5"