More information released on Kenny Pitts arrest

Posted: Wed May 30 14:35:44 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 30 14:35:44 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

accused of murdering "alice anita oswald". "news 10" checks-in "with clar county, nevada courts" "on kenneth pitts junior". they tell us.. "pitts" has signed a waiver of extradition "as of yesterday". that means.. "pitts" will remai "in a nevada jail" until "june 29th". then.. he'll be on his way back "to vigo county". "las vegas police" arrested "pitts" last friday. he's accused of murdering "alice anita oswald" last november. in a time where more and more shopping malls.. are
