Speech to Text for Harry Custer sentenced

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

man.. convicted of rape.. "learns his fate". "har custer".. is sentenced to "50"-years "in prison". according to testimony at his trial .. "custer" raped someone at knife-point. "the victim said" .. she was looking for her dog when "custer" grabbed her from behind. "in late march".. a jury found "custer" guilty on all "7"-charges against him.. including: "rape", "strangulation", and "criminal confinement". "custer" was als "found guilty of being an habitual offender" .. which played a role in his sentencing. new information.. released on the man..