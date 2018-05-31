Clear

Harry Custer sentenced

Posted: Wed May 30 14:34:55 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

man.. convicted of rape.. "learns his fate". "har custer".. is sentenced to "50"-years "in prison". according to testimony at his trial .. "custer" raped someone at knife-point. "the victim said" .. she was looking for her dog when "custer" grabbed her from behind. "in late march".. a jury found "custer" guilty on all "7"-charges against him.. including: "rape", "strangulation", and "criminal confinement". "custer" was als "found guilty of being an habitual offender" .. which played a role in his sentencing. new information.. released on the man..
