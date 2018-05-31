Clear

Terre Haute man arrested for child molestation

Posted: Wed May 30 14:31:47 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 30 14:31:47 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

it involves "this man".. "tyre mc-cullum". "terre haute police" arrested him "on charges of rape" and "child molestation". "a detective says".. the incident happened last summer.. involving a "13"-year-old. "the state" anticipates filing additional charges.. due to "mc-cullum".. being on house arrest .. when the crime reportedly took place. "a trial date".. is set for october. [b8]harry custer sentencing-mug meanwhile.. another terre haute
