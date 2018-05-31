Clear

Wet pavement leads to I-70 crash

Posted: Wed May 30 14:27:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 30 14:27:14 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

indiana-illinois state line". "officials tell us".. "a mothe was driving with her "3"- children.. when she hydro- planed on the wet pavement and hit a guardrail. "the s-u-v".. then flipped onto its side. luckily.. no one was hurt. however.. "her vehicle" and "the guardrail" received significant damage. a portion "of west-bound traffic" was shutdown for a time.. while crews cleaned up the accident scene. "brazil".. was recently named "the
