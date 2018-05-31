Speech to Text for "It's very scary out there for a parent." 100 deadliest days for teen drivers

child has been in a car accident. this happened to a local mother -- just "one" month after her daughter got her license. news 10's kiley thomas is live to explain why she's sharing her message now. ///////// this is where tonya thompson's daughter got into a wreck. we're at park avenue and clinton road. mariah thompson had only been behind the wheel for a month when she flipped her car on her way to school! you're looking at a picture she took after the accident. mariah says she wasn't using her phone when it happened. instead -- the rain made it hard to see how close she was to the curb. mariah doesn't remember hitting the curb or completely flipping over in the car. thankfully .. she crawled out of her jeep without a scratch. her mother -- tonya recognizes not all families are as lucky .... "not every child is as fortunate as mariah was. but to hear that voice on the end was so scary i can't imagine not hearing that voice" accidents like this one... with teens behind the wheel are the highest now -- until labor day. what police want all young drivers to know -- coming up in our next 30 minutes. live -- kt news 10. students at noblesville high school will be on a reduced schedule today