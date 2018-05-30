Speech to Text for Get Fit Downtown

the downtown terre haute - first friday event. come clock your fastest mile yet in this flat downtown venue or just come for a fun mile in the foam! after your 1st mile timed lap is complete you can continue to complete as many un-timed fun laps as you would like! we will have awards for the top 3 overall male/female competitors as well as the top 3 male/females in each age group. packet pickup and race day registration will be hosted at the corner of 9th and cherry st. race day schedule: - 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - race day registration and packet pickup - 6:45 p.m. - pre-race ceremony - 7:00 p.m. - fit and foamy 1 mile start! - 7:30 p.m. - post mile awards ceremony - 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - course open for fun foam laps! 232-2391 terrehautecha mber.com look under events pence.