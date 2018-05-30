Clear

Remnants of Alberto are moving into the region and are bringing the possibility of scattered showers, thunderstorms and the possibility of heavy rain.

Wednesday: Occasional showers and thunderstorms. Possible heavy rain. High: 80° Wednesday night: Scattered showers and thundershowers. Warm & humid. Low: 70°

Posted: Wed May 30 03:39:43 PDT 2018
Updated: Wed May 30 03:41:13 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
