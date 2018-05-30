Speech to Text for Local student makes state STEM team

their accomplishment s in the classroom, and beyond. john dalloul made governor eric holcomb's "stem team." he is a senior at terre haute south. today, holcomb honored dalloul, and three other students. they each represented a letter in stem -- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. dalloul was honored for science. he hopes to attend standford or princeton to study medicine and help people. all four winners received a scholarship, and a special jacket.