Clear

Local student makes state STEM team

Local student makes state STEM team

Posted: Tue May 29 20:15:04 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 20:15:05 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Local student makes state STEM team

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

their accomplishment s in the classroom, and beyond. john dalloul made governor eric holcomb's "stem team." he is a senior at terre haute south. today, holcomb honored dalloul, and three other students. they each represented a letter in stem -- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. dalloul was honored for science. he hopes to attend standford or princeton to study medicine and help people. all four winners received a scholarship, and a special jacket. a well loved and anticipated tv reboot has been cancelled. we'll tell you what led up to the
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It