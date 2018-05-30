Speech to Text for Parks Department Meeting

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in project mode for the summer. tonight, parks leaders gave an update. maintence crews are working to update infastructure along with other improvements. they're also looking ahead to the months and years ahead. the group put together a budget proposal for the county council. the parks board hopes to expand its staff. we are asking for two positions, a full time maintence position and a part-time maintence position to assist our staff with our growing needs in the community. the parks board put the finishing touches on the 20--19 budget proposal. county council members will have to give the final approval. changes are coming to how indiana get