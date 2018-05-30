Clear

North Vermillion falls at regionals

Lady Falcons fall to state ranked Frontier

Posted: Tue May 29 19:59:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 19:59:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

regional title at north vermillion, had the host lady falcons against frontier... the visitors jump out to a three-nothing lead on the single from taylor runyun... whiskey keller gets the home team on the scoreboard with a base hit up the middle..... but north vermillion's threat ends when they get gunned down at third... frontier is just to much in this one, the fourth-ranked falcons win their third straight regional title, beating north vermillion six- one...
