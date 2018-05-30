Speech to Text for North Vermillion falls at regionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

regional title at north vermillion, had the host lady falcons against frontier... the visitors jump out to a three-nothing lead on the single from taylor runyun... whiskey keller gets the home team on the scoreboard with a base hit up the middle..... but north vermillion's threat ends when they get gunned down at third... frontier is just to much in this one, the fourth-ranked falcons win their third straight regional title, beating north vermillion six- one...