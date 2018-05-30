Speech to Text for Linton falls at regionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

didn't take the lady braves long to show why their ranked so high....gracee sullivan hits a two-run double to fence...tecumse h would score six times in the first... wet conditions at linton....lady miners second baseman aubrey walton stays with the play to get the out at first... maggie booe picks up a infield single for linton....the lady miners may of fell behind by six, they made this a game late ... linton comes up short 8-6 to the second-ranked lady braves of tecumseh.... 1a softball