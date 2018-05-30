Clear

Linton falls at regionals

Lady Miners lose to state ranked Tecumseh

Posted: Tue May 29 19:58:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 19:58:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

didn't take the lady braves long to show why their ranked so high....gracee sullivan hits a two-run double to fence...tecumse h would score six times in the first... wet conditions at linton....lady miners second baseman aubrey walton stays with the play to get the out at first... maggie booe picks up a infield single for linton....the lady miners may of fell behind by six, they made this a game late ... linton comes up short 8-6 to the second-ranked lady braves of tecumseh.... 1a softball
