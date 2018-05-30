Speech to Text for North Central wins regionals

playing for regional championships tonight ... north central is no stranger to this level, the lady t-birds were trying to bring home their third regional in the last four years... it was a wet regional at north central, as they hosted covenant christian in a steady rain.... frshman brooklin klitzing rips a two-run double... madison schofield scores from first to give north central a five-nothing lead in the second... later in the inning... morgan manning rips a shot to short... covenant christian gets the out at first but manning drives in a run...she had team-high four rbi in the contest... fourth inning.... klitzing doing work again at the plate.... this girl plays nothing like a freshman.... she collects a base-hit to right... she had 3 rbi tonight .. bottom fifth....north central up 10- 1.... kaelee moody with a hit in left that skips on the wet grass right by the left fielder .... hannah simmons hustling all the way from first scores to end the game.... north central rolls 11-1 in five innings ....they win their third regional title in four years....the lady t-birds say they never take winning for granted.... its really special and i love it. its even better because we're even closer than we were my freshman year. its 10 times better. we didn't lose a whole lot last year and had more. have more girls that could play on this varsity team for the first time in my 9 years being here. which makes this team extra special. both the indiana and purdue men's basketball