South Vermillion ready for regionals

Wildcats looking for first regional since 1979

Posted: Tue May 29 19:55:38 PDT 2018
vermillion is still alive in the 2a state tournament..... the wildcats monday won their first sectional title in four years.... south vee saturday plays at the park tudor regional, their semifinal game is against covenant christian... south vee has only won one regional, that came back in 1979.... long time head coach tim terry believes his current group of wildcats can end the schools regional drought because of the special bond they have together! they pick each other up. they care about one another. they don't want to let another down. that's why we have such a good team here. they've grown up together. no move in or anoyone come in. this gropu has been together.
