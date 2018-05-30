Speech to Text for West Vigo ready for regionals

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

than west vigo... the vikings won their first sectional championship since 2015 and they did so by pounding 3a, ninth ranked sullivan 11-nothing.... next up for west vigo is north montgomery saturday in the first regional semifinal game at crawfordsville ... its no secret the seventh- ranked vikings have a loaded team, it was just a matter of when would it click for this group... it has this year and they are heading into regional very confident! we can play with anybody in 3a. we're not scared of anybody. we look to keep our hot streak. we've been really good at plate, defensively and pitching. i think we can make a big run in the state tournament. south