Staying cool in the hot days

and a lot of you can't stop talking about the heat! news 10's alia blackburn joins us live in terre haute... she explains how some of you are holding up during this heat wave. i think its pretty to safe myself and my hair can't stand this heat... and a lot of you -- are in the same boat. that's why experts want to make sure you're taking the steps to live comfortably this summer. outside at fairbanks park... people are just trying to beat the heat... geese included. "it's been somewhat of a struggle." whether you just finished an outdoor run... "seems like it went from winter to summer in a day..." or taking a stroll in the park... "wooh! that is my initial reaction for real..." people -- like kiarra johnson -- can't ignore that heat... "i don't like to be outside when it's this hot.... " the heat wave is just a reminder that summer is on its way... and if you're looking to cool off by the water... experts hope you'll think safety first. as part of the american red cross' 20 ways to be safe this summer... they recommend families become water competent. that means learning how to swim -- knowing your limitations -- as well as recognizing and avoiding danger. adults should always supervise children in water -- and stay within arm's reach. whether it's a lake or the pool -- always wear your life jacket. lastly -- when it comes to open water -- protect your neck and do not dive head first. and on hot days like today.... "drink a lot of water, and at the end of the run making sure we're drinking a lot of water and gatorade." no matter if you're on the go -- or taking it slow... "i've been keeping my hair wrapped up so that helps a lot too ..." do what you can to stay cool.