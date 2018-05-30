Speech to Text for Active Shooter video game pulled

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

causing controversy over its content has been removed. the game entitled "active shooter" was set to be released online june 6th. new for you tonight...news 10 has learned the game is no longer available on the "steam" website. we first told you about the game last night on news 10. news 10 received a statement from "valve inc". they're the company that owns steam. they have removed the developer "revived games" from their site and the publisher "acid" as well. the developer and publisher is a person calling himself ata berdiyev. according to valve he was removed last fall for being a troll. on the internet, a troll is someone who provokes others to engage in an argument. before the game was removed, there were a lot of concerns raised about its content. "youre going to have people that have anger issues. and that game might be just what it takes to push them over the edge." "thats attacking our children. and with the children being our future, i think that is something we should really stay away from." valve inc says they will be addressing steam's content policies soon. [b7]internet router restart-vo the f-b-i says hundreds of thousands of internet