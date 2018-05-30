Speech to Text for When will it cool down? Kevin has the answer

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

then a c. cloudy, with a low around 72. east wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 82. east wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. cloudy, with a low around 72. east wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 82. east wind 8 to 11 mph thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. cloudy, with a low around 72. east wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 82. east wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. chance of thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. cloudy, with a low around 72. east wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. cloudy, with a low around 72. east wind 7 to 9 mph. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. wednesday showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. high near 82. east wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. chance of precipitation is 80%. new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. wednesday night a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. south southwest wind around 9 mph. [d3]weather quiz question-fs here's a look at today's weather quiz question.