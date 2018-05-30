Speech to Text for Drought Dangers

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sight. but if we aren't prepared, this rain could become dangerous. storm team 10s chris piper joins us now to tell us how detrimental rain during a drought can be. droughts can be devastating. although we aren't officially in a drought here, conditions have been very dry, getting much less rain than we normally do for the month of may. droughts affect all aspects of our lives. it impacts the crops that are grown in agricultural towns, and it affects how much rain we need to revive those plants. when conditions get real dry, it gets harder for rain to fall. although we still get rain in the atmosphere, the dry air near the ground evaporates that rain as it falls. this is why when we get into a drought, it's so hard to get out. another reason is the ground. think of it this way. dry ground gets packed together, which makes it hard, like cardboard. when you get a lot of water at once, it can't really soak up the water. this is how flash floods happen. ground that has had plenty of water over time is like a soft cloth. even when you get a lot of water at once, it soaks it all up pretty effectively. alberto is making it's way up the states. with our dry conditions, we could see the potential for flooding. so over these next few days, pay close attention to the weather, and be prepared for anything. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. i'll have your full forecast...coming up