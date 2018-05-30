Clear

Meier partners with Catholic Charities

Meier partners with Catholic Charities

Posted: Tue May 29 15:23:40 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 15:23:40 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Meier partners with Catholic Charities

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

here in the valley. the local "catholic charities" and "meijer" have announced a continued effort to fight hunger. it's part of the "simply give" campaign. the program encourages customers to purchase ten- dollar donation cards. those cards are converted to food-only gift cards. then, meijer gives those cards to food banks, like terre haute catholic charities. catholic charities will benefit from these cards through june 17th. meijer also matches the donations. [b13]tease 1-vo west vigo baseball is heading into a
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It