Speech to Text for Meier partners with Catholic Charities

here in the valley. the local "catholic charities" and "meijer" have announced a continued effort to fight hunger. it's part of the "simply give" campaign. the program encourages customers to purchase ten- dollar donation cards. those cards are converted to food-only gift cards. then, meijer gives those cards to food banks, like terre haute catholic charities. catholic charities will benefit from these cards through june 17th. meijer also matches the donations.