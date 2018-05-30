Speech to Text for Illinois pharmacy issues

illinois is causing issues with small town pharmacies. news 10 bureau chief gary brian has the story. "harmons drug store here in oblong has been open since the forties. but a new state policy is causing issues for this small town business." dustin brooks is a pharmacist at harmon's drug store in oblong illinois. as a naitive to the area, his job gives him a chance to combine his love of science with his passion for helping people. "it's a small town community. so you know a lot of the people and you follow them over the years. it's fun to see families grow up. it's a little closer connection i'd say." but problems at the state level may make it harder for brooks to enjoy his job. healthchoice illinois is a new program that handles reinbursements for medicaid. since its implimentation, brad harmon says those reinbursements have dropped significantly. "medicaid was one of our best paid plans in the state. we would approximately six dollars per prescription to fill. after the first month we're seeing approximately eighty five cents." the reinbursements, harmon says, covered costs to fill prescriptions. costs that now will have to come out of the store's pockets. "the result of that is we're going to have to make changes ourselves. we've already cut some hours. we hope not to have to cut any employees but nothing is off the table at this point." as the only pharmacy in town, these changes can be quickly felt throughout the town of fifteen hundred people. for dustin brooks, it makes it harder to serve the community he loves. "it's frustrating because it dosen't allow you to practice at the top of your level. because you're always constantly jumping through all these gates that you have to go through to provide the medicine to the people. it's very frustrating." a frustrating problem for this local business. in oblong, gary brian, news 10