Clear

Ohio Street reopens

Ohio Street reopens

Posted: Tue May 29 15:21:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Tue May 29 15:21:18 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Ohio Street reopens

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

because one terre haute street is back open this evening. [b10]ohio street open-vo off top ohio street from 3rd to 7th street is now fixed. that's according to the terre haute engineering department. crews had to shut down the area for sewer repair work. it closed for about a week. now that this project is complete another project can begin on ohio "boulevard". that's scheduled to start next week. a new policy in illinois is causing issues with small
Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 73°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 80°
Showers and storms; rain could become heavy
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It